Pitcairn Co. Takes $271,000 Position in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Woodside Energy Group by 482.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Woodside Energy Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 198,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 27,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on WDS. Citigroup raised shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America raised Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Woodside Energy Group Trading Down 14.6 %

NYSE WDS opened at $11.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $11.48 and a 12 month high of $20.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.67.

Woodside Energy Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 7.6%. Woodside Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.39%.

About Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

