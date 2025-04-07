Pitcairn Co. Takes Position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $76.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Sean Maduck sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total value of $10,054,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,622 shares in the company, valued at $8,608,435.88. This represents a 53.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total transaction of $25,504.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,765.22. This represents a 4.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,124 shares of company stock valued at $15,074,318 over the last ninety days. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corcept Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CORT opened at $74.45 on Monday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $117.33. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 59.09 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.50.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.11). Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $181.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.12 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

