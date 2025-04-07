Polymath (POLY) Trading 0.3% Higher This Week

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. One Polymath token can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000404 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Polymath has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Polymath has a market cap of $288.38 million and $143,289.60 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000183 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00011555 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.30 or 0.00088573 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.31017214 USD and is down -3.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $148,643.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

