Polymer Capital Management HK LTD Has $346,000 Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Polymer Capital Management HK LTD boosted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 550 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD’s holdings in Intuit were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Brown Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.9% during the third quarter. Brown Financial Advisors now owns 1,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 627 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.6% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 83 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 8,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.46, for a total value of $4,999,510.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,401,849.72. This trade represents a 27.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 6,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total transaction of $3,895,059.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,219,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,436,774. This trade represents a 0.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,862 shares of company stock worth $18,767,673. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Price Performance

Intuit Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ INTU opened at $561.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $156.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.25. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $533.55 and a 1 year high of $714.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $595.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $620.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Intuit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $730.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $785.00 price target (up from $765.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $718.00.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

