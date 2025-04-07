Polymer Capital Management US LLC Makes New $2.67 Million Investment in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Polymer Capital Management US LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,666,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $561,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 38.3% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 23,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 6,501 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 26.2% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 14,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 404.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 892,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,053,000 after buying an additional 715,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at $437,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In related news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total transaction of $467,392.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,815.68. The trade was a 23.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $147,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,306,349.87. This represents a 2.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $789,532 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on CMS shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on CMS Energy from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on CMS Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.36.

CMS Energy Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $72.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.43. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $56.61 and a 52-week high of $76.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 12.02%. On average, analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.5425 per share. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.36%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Recommended Stories

