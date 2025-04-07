Ponke (PONKE) Price Hits $0.0752 on Exchanges

Ponke (PONKE) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. Ponke has a total market capitalization of $35.11 million and $22.34 million worth of Ponke was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ponke token can now be purchased for about $0.0752 or 0.00000096 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ponke has traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78,696.14 or 1.00275229 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $76,493.72 or 0.97468882 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Ponke Token Profile

Ponke’s genesis date was December 22nd, 2023. Ponke’s total supply is 555,544,226 tokens and its circulating supply is 466,863,331 tokens. The official website for Ponke is www.ponke.xyz. Ponke’s official Twitter account is @ponkesol.

Ponke Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ponke (PONKE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Ponke has a current supply of 555,544,226. The last known price of Ponke is 0.0701216 USD and is down -14.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 156 active market(s) with $11,230,295.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ponke.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ponke directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ponke should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ponke using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

