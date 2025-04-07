Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Stock Position Lifted by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Pool were worth $6,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Second Line Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pool by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Pool by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,993,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Pool

In other news, SVP Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,223 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $385,245.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,045,105. The trade was a 11.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.00, for a total transaction of $3,460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,651,642. The trade was a 13.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Pool in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $344.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $365.33.

Pool Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $315.05 on Monday. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $293.51 and a 12 month high of $402.45. The company has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $336.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $987.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.04 million. Pool had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 31.11%. On average, equities analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

