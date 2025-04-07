PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $137.77.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of PPG stock opened at $98.98 on Monday. PPG Industries has a 52-week low of $97.49 and a 52-week high of $142.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.44.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.04). PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 23.78%. On average, equities analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 57.51%.

Insider Transactions at PPG Industries

In related news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.35, for a total value of $568,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,240,835.55. This trade represents a 11.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PPG Industries

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 68.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 873,902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $115,757,000 after purchasing an additional 354,740 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 7,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 10,038 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Morton Community Bank raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morton Community Bank now owns 21,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in PPG Industries by 83.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Stories

