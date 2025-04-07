Promising Restaurant Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – April 6th

Alibaba Group, Berkshire Hathaway, and McDonald’s are the three Restaurant stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Restaurant stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that own or operate restaurant chains and other dining establishments. Their market performance is closely linked to consumer spending habits, industry trends, and economic conditions affecting discretionary dining expenditures. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Restaurant stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of BABA traded down $12.78 on Friday, reaching $116.56. 56,989,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,720,317. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $68.36 and a 12 month high of $148.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.10.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

NYSE:BRK.B traded down $36.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $493.67. The stock had a trading volume of 12,589,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,944,961. The business’s 50 day moving average is $498.16 and its 200-day moving average is $473.46. The company has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.80. Berkshire Hathaway has a one year low of $395.66 and a one year high of $539.00.

McDonald’s (MCD)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $18.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $299.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,828,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,526,008. McDonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $243.53 and a fifty-two week high of $326.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $298.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.62.

