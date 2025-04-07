Promising Retail Stocks Worth Watching – April 7th

Tesla, Apple, Amazon.com, Microsoft, and Alibaba Group are the five Retail stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Retail stocks are shares of companies that primarily engage in the sales of goods and services directly to consumers. They often include businesses such as department stores, specialty shops, and online retailers, and their performance can be influenced by trends in consumer spending and broader economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Retail stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $5.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $234.22. 134,538,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,449,602. Tesla has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The stock has a market cap of $753.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $305.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $324.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $7.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $181.00. 109,830,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,145,547. Apple has a one year low of $164.07 and a one year high of $260.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $229.45 and a 200 day moving average of $233.16. The company has a market cap of $2.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Shares of AMZN traded up $4.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $175.86. 75,280,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,785,063. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $212.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.22. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

NASDAQ:MSFT traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $358.88. The company had a trading volume of 30,921,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,824,566. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $399.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $417.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $344.93 and a 52 week high of $468.35.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

BABA traded down $10.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $106.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,311,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,827,294. The firm has a market cap of $252.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.24. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $68.36 and a one year high of $148.43.

