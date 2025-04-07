Prudential PLC Lowers Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Prudential PLC lowered its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,943 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in American International Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors purchased a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at $421,000. May Hill Capital LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Diametric Capital LP lifted its stake in American International Group by 127.1% in the 4th quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 9,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 846,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,592,000 after purchasing an additional 348,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on AIG. Barclays boosted their target price on American International Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on American International Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of American International Group to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.12.

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of AIG stock opened at $78.83 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $69.00 and a one year high of $88.07. The company has a market capitalization of $46.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.63.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). American International Group had a positive return on equity of 8.01% and a negative net margin of 4.25%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. American International Group’s payout ratio is -76.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John G. Rice acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $770,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $770,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

See Also

