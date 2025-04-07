Prudential PLC Purchases Shares of 48,520 VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

Prudential PLC purchased a new position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 48,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,000. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.73% of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 33,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 12,976 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 944.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 200,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,833,000 after acquiring an additional 55,319 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $493,000.

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Trading Down 7.7 %

Shares of REMX opened at $34.66 on Monday. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a 12-month low of $33.95 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $219.05 million, a PE ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.11 and its 200 day moving average is $43.26.

About VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF

The VanEck Rare Earth\u002FStrategic Metals ETF (REMX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of global companies that mine, refine, or recycle rare earth and strategic metals. REMX was launched on Oct 27, 2010 and is managed by VanEck.

