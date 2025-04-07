Prudential PLC Sells 5,621 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Prudential PLC lessened its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 39.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,621 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Hershey by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Hershey by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 102,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,715,000 after buying an additional 29,213 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 13.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 63,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,244,000 after buying an additional 7,580 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on HSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Hershey from $184.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hershey from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.50.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $162.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $165.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.28. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $140.13 and a 52 week high of $211.92.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.29. Hershey had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 44.77%. Analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th were paid a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 50.28%.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $41,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,682 shares in the company, valued at $396,936. The trade was a 9.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

