Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) Price Down 26.6% Over Last Week

Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 7th. One Pudgy Penguins token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Pudgy Penguins has a market capitalization of $254.68 million and approximately $55.30 million worth of Pudgy Penguins was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pudgy Penguins has traded 26.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76,769.13 or 1.00212953 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76,481.01 or 0.99836844 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Pudgy Penguins

Pudgy Penguins’ genesis date was December 10th, 2024. Pudgy Penguins’ total supply is 88,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,860,396,090 tokens. Pudgy Penguins’ official website is www.pudgypenguins.com. Pudgy Penguins’ official Twitter account is @pudgypenguins. Pudgy Penguins’ official message board is www.tiktok.com/@pudgykindness.

Buying and Selling Pudgy Penguins

According to CryptoCompare, “Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Pudgy Penguins has a current supply of 88,888,888,888 with 62,860,396,090.04 in circulation. The last known price of Pudgy Penguins is 0.00404449 USD and is down -14.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 313 active market(s) with $42,091,877.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.pudgypenguins.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pudgy Penguins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pudgy Penguins should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pudgy Penguins using one of the exchanges listed above.

