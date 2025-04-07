Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ~$2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.27. Qiagen also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.350- EPS.

QGEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.67 price objective (down previously from $48.61) on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Qiagen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Qiagen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.50 price objective (up from $40.83) on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.71.

Shares of NYSE QGEN opened at $38.24 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Qiagen has a 12-month low of $37.63 and a 12-month high of $49.30. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.62.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Qiagen had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 4.23%. Research analysts anticipate that Qiagen will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials.

