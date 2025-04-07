QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) Price Hits $0.0058 on Major Exchanges

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 7th. QITMEER NETWORK has a total market capitalization of $523,340.31 and approximately $51,476.14 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QITMEER NETWORK token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, QITMEER NETWORK has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

QITMEER NETWORK Token Profile

QITMEER NETWORK’s genesis date was September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 101,934,552 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,436,487 tokens. QITMEER NETWORK’s official website is www.qitmeer.io. QITMEER NETWORK’s official message board is qitmeer.medium.com. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QITMEER NETWORK

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 101,934,552.26612261 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 0.00586687 USD and is down -2.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $54,129.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

