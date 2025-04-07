Qtum (QTUM) Price Down 10.1% Over Last Week

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 7th. Qtum has a total market cap of $184.12 million and $56.98 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can now be bought for about $1.74 or 0.00002222 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Qtum has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,557.44 or 0.01984505 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00021013 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00006557 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00005911 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00005630 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000214 BTC.

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,592,716 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

