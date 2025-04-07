Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $1.03 Million Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,897 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,088.9% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total transaction of $1,022,140.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,751.55. The trade was a 9.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 102,044 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $4,821,579.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,230,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,132,431. This represents a 7.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 219,812 shares of company stock worth $10,385,665. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $43.50 price target (down from $51.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.89.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $36.78 on Monday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.73 and a 1 year high of $53.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.92 and its 200-day moving average is $47.44. The company has a market capitalization of $57.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.91.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.77%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

