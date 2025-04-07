Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $1.30 Million Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 290.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,788 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,767 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caitlin John LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 174.7% in the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 335.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 51,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total value of $4,593,214.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.55, for a total value of $620,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 139,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,840,249.20. This represents a 5.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 411,001 shares of company stock worth $39,362,831. 3.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Arista Networks stock opened at $64.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.30. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.80 and a 52 week high of $133.58.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 40.72%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANET has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective (up from $106.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.00.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

