Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $654,000 Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 33 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GWW shares. William Blair upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Wolfe Research cut W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $966.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,125.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,113.00 to $1,112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,130.89.

W.W. Grainger Stock Down 3.2 %

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $942.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,013.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,076.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $874.98 and a twelve month high of $1,227.66. The company has a market capitalization of $45.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $9.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.75 by ($0.04). W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 52.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $2.05 dividend. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 1,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $997.12, for a total transaction of $1,160,647.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,205,523.20. The trade was a 10.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

