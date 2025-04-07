Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.53 and last traded at $17.10, with a volume of 926758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.62.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, December 22nd.

Quanex Building Products Stock Up 2.2 %

Quanex Building Products Announces Dividend

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.97. The firm has a market cap of $848.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is 52.46%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NX. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 150.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 833.6% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

