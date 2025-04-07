Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $227.08 and last traded at $228.93, with a volume of 195931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $239.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PWR. Daiwa America downgraded Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America began coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $407.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm started coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $394.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.79.

Quanta Services Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.43. The company has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.10, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 18.00%. Analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quanta Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 4,050.0% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

