Radius Recycling, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Radius Recycling, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1875 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, May 5th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 21st.
Radius Recycling has a dividend payout ratio of 576.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.
Radius Recycling Trading Down 0.8 %
NASDAQ:RDUS traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $28.71. 2,929,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,693. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.07 and a 200-day moving average of $17.35. The stock has a market cap of $808.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.07. Radius Recycling has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $29.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Radius Recycling in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RDUS
About Radius Recycling
Radius Recycling, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Radius Recycling
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Options Activity Points to More Volatility for Palantir Stock
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- NVIDIA Stock: Oversold, Undervalued — How Low Can It Go?
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- MicroStrategy Sees Insider Buy-Sell Action in Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Radius Recycling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Recycling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.