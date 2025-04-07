Ranmore Fund Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Ranmore Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,784,000. Travel + Leisure makes up about 1.7% of Ranmore Fund Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Ranmore Fund Management Ltd owned 0.05% of Travel + Leisure at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Travel + Leisure by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC increased its stake in Travel + Leisure by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNL stock opened at $40.96 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.17 and its 200 day moving average is $51.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.40. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52-week low of $39.80 and a 52-week high of $58.95.

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.04. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 45.75% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This is a boost from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.36%.

Several research analysts have commented on TNL shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Travel + Leisure from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised Travel + Leisure from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.70.

In other Travel + Leisure news, insider Michael Dean Brown acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.66 per share, for a total transaction of $93,320.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 408,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,070,221.96. This trade represents a 0.49 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Herrera sold 6,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $296,524.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,121.20. The trade was a 69.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

