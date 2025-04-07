Rathbones Group PLC Acquires 158,563 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,395,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,563 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC owned 0.15% of Canadian Pacific Kansas City worth $100,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,778,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,662,978,000 after purchasing an additional 491,966 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth $914,090,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,647,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $770,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177,604 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,768,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $750,046,000 after purchasing an additional 381,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 9.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,096,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $501,219,000 after buying an additional 537,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CP shares. Loop Capital lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.68.

NYSE:CP opened at $70.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.73 and a 200-day moving average of $76.87. The company has a market cap of $65.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a one year low of $68.00 and a one year high of $89.26.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.26. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 25.51%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.1318 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.93%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

