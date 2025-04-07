Rathbones Group PLC Acquires 19,093 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 328,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,093 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $35,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XOM. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.80.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $104.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $452.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.81. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $98.75 and a 12-month high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.51%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

