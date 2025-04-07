Rathbones Group PLC Acquires 6,258 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Rathbones Group PLC increased its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 252,873 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,258 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC owned about 0.29% of ANSYS worth $85,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth about $615,566,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,140,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in ANSYS by 3.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,703,249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,179,966,000 after acquiring an additional 106,187 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in ANSYS by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 244,390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,440,000 after purchasing an additional 100,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 386,708 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,217,000 after purchasing an additional 100,042 shares in the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.62, for a total transaction of $67,324.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,606.60. This represents a 5.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ANSS. StockNews.com lowered ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ANSS

ANSYS Price Performance

ANSYS stock opened at $286.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $330.70 and its 200 day moving average is $334.24. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $285.93 and a one year high of $363.03. The firm has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $882.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.46 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 22.62%. As a group, research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS Company Profile

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.