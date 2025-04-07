Rathbones Group PLC Grows Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 562,473 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,247 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC owned approximately 0.09% of Honeywell International worth $127,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,641 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Saxony Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 15,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $6,004,902.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. This represents a 40.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Down 7.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $190.99 on Monday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.54 and a 1 year high of $242.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $211.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.21. The company has a market capitalization of $124.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.01.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $233.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $268.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Honeywell International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.08.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

