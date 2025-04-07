Rathbones Group PLC Purchases 25,256 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,256 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC owned 0.17% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $56,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on IDXX. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $559.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $435.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $481.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $533.75.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 4.1 %

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $393.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $435.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $439.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.31. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $365.93 and a twelve month high of $548.88.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.94, for a total value of $1,397,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,242.34. This represents a 49.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP George Fennell sold 9,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.53, for a total transaction of $4,618,824.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,176 shares in the company, valued at $3,781,645.28. The trade was a 54.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.