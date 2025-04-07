Rathbones Group PLC Raises Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 58.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,878 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $77,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Treasurer Carey Halio sold 3,640 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.74, for a total value of $2,317,733.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 4,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,898,440.48. This trade represents a 44.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alex S. Golten sold 5,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.25, for a total transaction of $3,313,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,255,506.25. This represents a 59.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,925 shares of company stock worth $12,630,683 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GS has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $720.00 to $680.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $614.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $660.00 to $594.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $713.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $589.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 8.1 %

GS opened at $469.57 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $387.12 and a 52 week high of $672.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $597.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $573.99. The firm has a market cap of $146.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.33.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $3.74. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.36 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 11.32%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 29.59%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Stories

