Rathbones Group PLC Sells 12,949 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Rathbones Group PLC trimmed its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 352,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,949 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC owned about 0.05% of Johnson Controls International worth $27,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth $568,309,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at about $560,549,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,407,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,573 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,870,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,431 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,344,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,571,000 after buying an additional 1,325,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $113,361.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 145,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,599,419.44. This trade represents a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 205,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $18,060,939.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,260,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,964,191.81. This trade represents a 14.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 907,286 shares of company stock worth $77,938,071. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JCI. Barclays cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Melius cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.27.

NYSE:JCI opened at $71.84 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.87. The stock has a market cap of $47.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $59.83 and a twelve month high of $91.14.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 6.83%. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 56.49%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

