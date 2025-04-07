Rathbones Group PLC Sells 18,661 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Rathbones Group PLC reduced its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 466,499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,661 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical makes up 1.2% of Rathbones Group PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Rathbones Group PLC owned about 0.13% of Intuitive Surgical worth $243,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $451.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $545.18 and its 200 day moving average is $533.00. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $364.17 and a 12-month high of $616.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Leerink Partners raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $548.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Bernstein Bank raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $611.00 to $641.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $666.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $611.86.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.75, for a total transaction of $240,618.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 353 shares in the company, valued at $208,181.75. This trade represents a 53.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 11,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.22, for a total transaction of $5,763,494.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,607,925.28. The trade was a 68.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,754 shares of company stock worth $17,691,621 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

