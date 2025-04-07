Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Acquired by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 35.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares during the quarter. Regency Centers accounts for 0.6% of Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.09% of Regency Centers worth $119,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REG. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 20,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 10,221 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,499,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 196.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 36,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 24,003 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 47.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 9,424 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 105,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,615,000 after purchasing an additional 8,959 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Regency Centers Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $68.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.23 and a 200 day moving average of $72.90. Regency Centers Co. has a 12-month low of $56.51 and a 12-month high of $78.18. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.61. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 27.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.02%.

Insider Transactions at Regency Centers

In other news, CEO Lisa Palmer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $1,831,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,250,758.98. This represents a 15.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Mas sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $1,472,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,975,872. This trade represents a 27.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,000 shares of company stock worth $6,977,500 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Profile

(Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

