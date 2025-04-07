Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April 7th (AAL, AAPL, ABCB, ABR, ACRE, AGI, ALDX, ALGT, ALK, ALLY)

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2025

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, April 7th:

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna from $18.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target lowered by Wedbush from $325.00 to $250.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler Companies to $74.00. Piper Sandler Companies currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) had its price target cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $12.00 to $11.75. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) had its price target reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $5.50 to $4.50. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$39.00 to C$44.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) had its target price reduced by BTIG Research from $11.00 to $9.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna from $95.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) had its price target cut by Susquehanna from $95.00 to $55.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its price target cut by Bank of America Co. from $42.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $196.00 to $145.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $217.00 to $142.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from $62.50 to $58.00. The firm currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $48.00 to $36.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $45.00 to $44.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$33.50 to C$31.50. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $279.00 to $261.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $9.00 to $8.50. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $55.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $1,210.00 to $950.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $1,275.00 to $1,124.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$161.00 to C$144.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from $71.00 to $68.00. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$78.00 to C$71.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $75.00 to $50.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $80.00 to $66.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $186.00 to $129.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) had its target price lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $20.50 to $20.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $27.00 to $29.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $50.00 to $46.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $21.00 to $10.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $216.00 to $232.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $55.00 to $43.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $135.00 to $120.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$101.00 to C$95.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $263.00 to $279.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $68.00 to $62.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $34.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $328.00 to $169.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH) (NASDAQ:CPHR) was given a C$12.50 target price by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna from $80.00 to $50.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $245.00 to $235.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $50.00 to $45.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $33.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $510.00 to $500.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $210.00 to $192.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $65.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $105.00 to $99.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) had its target price trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $46.00 to $44.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$9.50 to C$10.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $125.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from $45.00 to $40.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) had its price target boosted by Guggenheim from $45.00 to $47.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from $58.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its price target cut by Guggenheim from $304.00 to $253.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $200.00 to $185.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) had its price target reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $2.75 to $2.50. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $156.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $76.00 to $45.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $231.00 to $188.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $290.00 to $215.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $90.00 to $85.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $38.00 to $33.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $34.00 to $25.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) had its target price cut by Susquehanna from $6.00 to $4.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) had its price target lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $12.75 to $12.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $19.00 to $14.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $414.00 to $365.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna from $130.00 to $120.00. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its target price cut by Susquehanna from $34.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $84.00 to $67.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $42.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $310.00 to $300.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $725.00 to $600.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $225.00 to $232.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $95.00 to $87.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) had its target price cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $16.00 to $15.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $175.00 to $169.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $33.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Onestream (NASDAQ:OS) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $37.00 to $27.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $29.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $52.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $188.00 to $179.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $72.00 to $65.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from $47.00 to $39.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $22.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

RH (NYSE:RH) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $450.00 to $390.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $4.00 to $3.50. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $282.00 to $219.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price target cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$190.00 to C$179.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) was given a C$28.00 price target by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $96.00 to $84.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $98.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna from $17.00 to $11.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $19.00 to $13.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $69.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) had its price target lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $22.00 to $21.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Sunrise Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SUNS) had its target price trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $12.25 to $10.75. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$21.25 to C$20.25. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $15.00 to $12.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$84.00 to C$80.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $330.00 to $262.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $43.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from $68.00 to $57.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price lowered by Wedbush from $550.00 to $315.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $24.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna from $130.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna from $9.00 to $3.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $21.00 to $20.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $51.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $46.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $7.00 to $5.40. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $80.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $375.00 to $350.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $265.00 to $230.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $120.00 to $95.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $176.00 to $174.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.