Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April 7th (AAL, AAPL, ABCB, ABR, ACRE, AGI, ALDX, ALGT, ALK, ALLY)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, April 7th:

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna from $18.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target lowered by Wedbush from $325.00 to $250.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler Companies to $74.00. Piper Sandler Companies currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) had its price target cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $12.00 to $11.75. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) had its price target reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $5.50 to $4.50. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$39.00 to C$44.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) had its target price reduced by BTIG Research from $11.00 to $9.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna from $95.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) had its price target cut by Susquehanna from $95.00 to $55.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its price target cut by Bank of America Co. from $42.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $196.00 to $145.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $217.00 to $142.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from $62.50 to $58.00. The firm currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $48.00 to $36.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $45.00 to $44.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$33.50 to C$31.50. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $279.00 to $261.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $9.00 to $8.50. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $55.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $1,210.00 to $950.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $1,275.00 to $1,124.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$161.00 to C$144.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from $71.00 to $68.00. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$78.00 to C$71.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $75.00 to $50.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $80.00 to $66.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $186.00 to $129.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) had its target price lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $20.50 to $20.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $27.00 to $29.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $50.00 to $46.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $21.00 to $10.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $216.00 to $232.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $55.00 to $43.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $135.00 to $120.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$101.00 to C$95.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $263.00 to $279.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $68.00 to $62.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $34.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $328.00 to $169.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH) (NASDAQ:CPHR) was given a C$12.50 target price by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna from $80.00 to $50.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $245.00 to $235.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $50.00 to $45.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $33.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $510.00 to $500.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $210.00 to $192.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $65.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $105.00 to $99.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) had its target price trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $46.00 to $44.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$9.50 to C$10.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $125.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from $45.00 to $40.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) had its price target boosted by Guggenheim from $45.00 to $47.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from $58.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its price target cut by Guggenheim from $304.00 to $253.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $200.00 to $185.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) had its price target reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $2.75 to $2.50. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $156.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $76.00 to $45.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $231.00 to $188.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $290.00 to $215.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $90.00 to $85.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $38.00 to $33.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $34.00 to $25.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) had its target price cut by Susquehanna from $6.00 to $4.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) had its price target lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $12.75 to $12.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $19.00 to $14.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $414.00 to $365.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna from $130.00 to $120.00. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its target price cut by Susquehanna from $34.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $84.00 to $67.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $42.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $310.00 to $300.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $725.00 to $600.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $225.00 to $232.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $95.00 to $87.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) had its target price cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $16.00 to $15.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $175.00 to $169.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $33.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Onestream (NASDAQ:OS) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $37.00 to $27.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $29.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $52.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $188.00 to $179.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $72.00 to $65.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from $47.00 to $39.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $22.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

RH (NYSE:RH) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $450.00 to $390.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $4.00 to $3.50. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $282.00 to $219.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price target cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$190.00 to C$179.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) was given a C$28.00 price target by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $96.00 to $84.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $98.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna from $17.00 to $11.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $19.00 to $13.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $69.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) had its price target lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $22.00 to $21.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Sunrise Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SUNS) had its target price trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $12.25 to $10.75. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$21.25 to C$20.25. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $15.00 to $12.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$84.00 to C$80.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $330.00 to $262.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $43.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from $68.00 to $57.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price lowered by Wedbush from $550.00 to $315.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $24.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna from $130.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna from $9.00 to $3.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $21.00 to $20.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $51.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $46.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $7.00 to $5.40. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $80.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $375.00 to $350.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $265.00 to $230.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $120.00 to $95.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $176.00 to $174.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

