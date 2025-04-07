Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires New Shares in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 121,486 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,494,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,993,698 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $775,256,000 after buying an additional 56,094 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,643,757 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $594,455,000 after acquiring an additional 710,858 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth about $385,367,000. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its position in DexCom by 1.1% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 2,851,556 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 31,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,825,206 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $219,716,000 after buying an additional 91,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 33,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total transaction of $2,899,230.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,727,505.67. This trade represents a 9.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total transaction of $181,641.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,259,244.66. This trade represents a 2.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,009 shares of company stock valued at $8,044,178. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $59.83 on Monday. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.39 and a 1 year high of $141.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.14 and its 200 day moving average is $76.98. The company has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a PE ratio of 41.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.50.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.05). DexCom had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 30.14%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DXCM. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of DexCom in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. Baird R W upgraded DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DexCom from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on DexCom from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cfra Research raised shares of DexCom to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.82.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

