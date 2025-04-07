Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys New Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 38,175 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $14,621,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $523,520,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $370,062,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,397,588 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,681,682,000 after acquiring an additional 571,657 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,781,237 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $681,163,000 after acquiring an additional 421,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,235,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $263.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $353.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $340.46. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.01 and a 1-year high of $423.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.31.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on LULU. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a $430.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $411.00 to $373.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.31.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

