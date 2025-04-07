Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $13.07 Million in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 84,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,070,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth $988,950,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at $750,572,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,637,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,230,000 after buying an additional 3,662,671 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 930,132.6% in the 4th quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,820,000 after buying an additional 1,999,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its stake in Snowflake by 1,303.2% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,719,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.24, for a total value of $100,859.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 622,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,673,243.64. The trade was a 0.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 127,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $22,427,283.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 195,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,418,276.25. This trade represents a 39.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 491,186 shares of company stock valued at $82,353,709 over the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $130.41 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.70. The company has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $107.13 and a one year high of $194.40.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNOW. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Snowflake from $201.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.05.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

