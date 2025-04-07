Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Makes New $13.68 Million Investment in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 232,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $13,676,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Ventas as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,282,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,501,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,916,244,000 after buying an additional 912,813 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ventas by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,557,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,767,261,000 after acquiring an additional 599,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ventas by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,948,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $643,207,000 after acquiring an additional 537,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment lifted its position in Ventas by 2,210.7% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 550,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,272,000 after acquiring an additional 526,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ventas

In related news, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 3,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $243,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,373. This represents a 25.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 41,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $2,852,589.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,138,143 shares in the company, valued at $78,622,918.44. The trade was a 3.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 260,227 shares of company stock valued at $17,769,097 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VTR. StockNews.com upgraded Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.90.

Ventas Stock Performance

Shares of VTR stock opened at $65.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 345.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.45 and a 12-month high of $71.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.83. Ventas had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 0.82%. Analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Ventas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is 1,010.53%.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

