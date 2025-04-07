Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,300 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $10,686,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in HubSpot during the third quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 168.8% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 45 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HUBS shares. TD Cowen lowered HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on HubSpot from $825.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $730.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $730.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $880.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $848.58.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.48, for a total transaction of $5,163,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 527,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,283,502.84. This trade represents a 1.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.92, for a total transaction of $1,367,077.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,536,312.16. This trade represents a 3.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,382 shares of company stock valued at $13,415,657. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $500.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,564.93, a PEG ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $688.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $662.23. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $434.84 and a 1 year high of $881.13.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.17%. Equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

