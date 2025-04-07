Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 164,367 iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 164,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,068,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBB stock opened at $94.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.96 and its 200-day moving average is $92.99. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $89.16 and a 1 year high of $96.76.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.3309 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

