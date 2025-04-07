Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Takes Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 196,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,717,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $57.26 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $59.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.73 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.42 and a 200-day moving average of $52.10.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

