Reviewing Ming Shing Group (NASDAQ:MSW) & Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF)

Ming Shing Group (NASDAQ:MSW – Get Free Report) and Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ming Shing Group and Bouygues”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ming Shing Group $31.77 million 1.61 N/A N/A N/A Bouygues $60.62 billion 1.14 $1.13 billion $3.04 12.05

Bouygues has higher revenue and earnings than Ming Shing Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ming Shing Group N/A N/A N/A Bouygues 1.88% 7.65% 1.75%

Dividends

Ming Shing Group pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.0%. Bouygues pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Bouygues pays out 8.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Ming Shing Group and Bouygues, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ming Shing Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Bouygues 1 0 0 0 1.00

Summary

Bouygues beats Ming Shing Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ming Shing Group

Ming Shing Group Holdings Limited is a company mainly engaged in wet trades works, such as plastering works, tile laying works, brick laying works, floor screeding works and marble works. Ming Shing Group Holdings Limited is based in Hong Kong.

About Bouygues

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, energy, telecom, media, and transport infrastructure sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; builds and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport, recreational facilities, and environmental projects, as well as undertakes civil engineering, road safety, and signaling activities; produces, distributes, sells, and recycles aggregates, emulsions, asphalt mixes, ready-mix concrete, and bitumen; construction, renewal, and maintenance of rail networks; and installation and maintenance of pipes and pipelines. It also provides design, installation, and maintenance services in various fields that include cooling and fire protection, digital and ICT, electrical, and mechanical and robotics, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning. In addition, the company produces TF1, TMC, TFX, TF1, and LCI complementary TV channels; operates Ushuaïa TV, Histoire TV, TV Breizh, and Serieclub channels; produces, broadcasts, and distributes content; operates la seine musical entertainment and concert venue; and entertainment and leisure comprising licenses, podcasts, music production, and live events. Further, it offers telecom services; and mobile and fixed network services. The company was founded in 1952 and is based in Paris, France.

