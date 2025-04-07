Robert Holmes Swan Buys 8,600 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.46 per share, for a total transaction of $502,756.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,726.18. The trade was a 36.78 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NIKE Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.62. The stock had a trading volume of 45,509,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,579,742. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.50 and a 52-week high of $98.04. The firm has a market cap of $82.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.16%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Caitlin John LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 371 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its holdings in NIKE by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NKE. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $105.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Dbs Bank raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.38.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

