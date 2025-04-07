Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at Barclays

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $76.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 33.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HOOD. Wolfe Research cut Robinhood Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Robinhood Markets from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.41.

Robinhood Markets stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.61. The stock had a trading volume of 15,968,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,627,857. Robinhood Markets has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $66.91. The company has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.93.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 47.81% and a return on equity of 13.53%. As a group, analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 750,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total value of $31,470,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 223,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total transaction of $9,658,644.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,864.82. This represents a 97.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,621,134 shares of company stock worth $131,646,496. Corporate insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 31.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 37,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 11,859 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,558,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,679 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Robinhood Markets by 58.0% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 51,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 19,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,965,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

