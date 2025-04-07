Round Hill Asset Management Reduces Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Round Hill Asset Management lessened its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,935 shares during the quarter. Discover Financial Services makes up 2.5% of Round Hill Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Round Hill Asset Management’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $3,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,045,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,377,961,000 after purchasing an additional 290,937 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,553,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,308,409,000 after purchasing an additional 59,154 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,240,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,082,826,000 after buying an additional 165,589 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $724,720,000. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $351,766,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $170.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $239.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.40.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $146.77 on Monday. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $119.31 and a 1-year high of $205.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $181.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.20.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $1.98. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 17.29%. Equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 17.54%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

