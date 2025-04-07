Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$34.62 and last traded at C$35.15, with a volume of 23176 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$36.56.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Russel Metals from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Russel Metals from C$55.50 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$51.21.
Russel Metals Price Performance
Russel Metals Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.12%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Russel Metals
In other Russel Metals news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 5,000 shares of Russel Metals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.32, for a total value of C$211,600.00. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.
About Russel Metals
Russel Metals Inc is a Canada-based metal distribution company. The company conducts business primarily through three metals distribution segments: metals service centers; energy products; and steel distributors. The metal service centers provide processing and distribution services to a broad base of end-users.
