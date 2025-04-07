Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 39,095 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 272,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,095 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.41% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $58,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 493,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,447,000 after purchasing an additional 26,151 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 293.4% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 47,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,102,000 after buying an additional 35,269 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 2,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

NYSE:RGA opened at $172.27 on Monday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $150.00 and a 52-week high of $233.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $201.62 and its 200 day moving average is $212.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.70.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by ($0.23). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 3.24%. Research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RGA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $216.00 target price (down from $250.00) on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.38.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

