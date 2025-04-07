Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $44.68 Million Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 840,257 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 148,102 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $44,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 591,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,474,000 after buying an additional 6,312 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,053,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,967,000 after acquiring an additional 108,136 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,686,000. World Investment Advisors raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 4,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 63,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.50.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

NYSE TD opened at $57.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.49. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $51.25 and a 12-month high of $64.91. The company has a market capitalization of $100.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a $0.7278 dividend. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.29%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Further Reading

