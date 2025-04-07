Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $50.70 Million Stock Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,651,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 347,915 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Manulife Financial worth $50,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $654,751,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,650,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,291,000 after buying an additional 2,377,338 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 216.0% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,545,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,853 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 2,675,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 1,067.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 686,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,080,000 after acquiring an additional 627,614 shares during the period. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Manulife Financial Stock Down 9.3 %

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at $27.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.89. Manulife Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $33.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.53.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 10.08%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.3094 per share. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on MFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

