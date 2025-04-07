Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,117,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 800,108 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.45% of Healthpeak Properties worth $63,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter worth $1,093,576,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 23.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,561,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056,931 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,355,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,168,000 after purchasing an additional 638,012 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 2,113.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,133,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,575,000 after purchasing an additional 17,314,572 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 11,215,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,339,000 after purchasing an additional 398,770 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $18.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $23.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Healthpeak Properties Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. This is a boost from Healthpeak Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 348.57%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DOC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

View Our Latest Report on Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.